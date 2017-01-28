wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyler Bate Arrives In San Antonio, Bobby Roode Tells Fans About Takeover Tickets

January 28, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
tyler-bate

– As we noted, extra seats were released for tonight’s Takeover event in San Antonio. WWE released a video of Bobby Roode making the announcement.

– WWE has released another video, revealing that UK Champion Tyler Bate has arrived in San Antonio.

article topics :

Bobby Roode, Tyler Bate, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading