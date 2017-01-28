wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyler Bate Arrives In San Antonio, Bobby Roode Tells Fans About Takeover Tickets
January 28, 2017 | Posted by
– As we noted, extra seats were released for tonight’s Takeover event in San Antonio. WWE released a video of Bobby Roode making the announcement.
You heard it from @REALBobbyRoode, select seats are available for tonight's #NXTTakeOver! #Glorious pic.twitter.com/7TwC9jbJgN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2017
– WWE has released another video, revealing that UK Champion Tyler Bate has arrived in San Antonio.