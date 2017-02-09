– WWE stock closed at $19.28, down $0.29 (1.48%) from the previous close.

– Here is this week’s top 10 Smackdown moments video:

– Tyler Bate spoke with Dasha Fuentes about his WWE UK Championship match against Trent Seven next week. Bate said that he and Seven are friends and even hold the PROGRESS Tag Team Championships together but that he he has to look past the friendship to what really matters in the UK Title: