WWE News: Tyler Breeze Asks If People Still Watch Raw, Total Divas Bonus Clip, NBC Wants Young WWE Fans at Today

January 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyler Breeze

– John Cena posted to Twitter calling for young WWE fans to come to NBC’s Today taping on Tuesday morning in New York City:

– Tyler Breeze took to Twitter ans asked if fans “still watch Raw,” to which Sami Zayn replied:

– Here’s a new Total Divas bonus clip with The Bella family walking the red carpet at the ESPY Awards:

