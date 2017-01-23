– John Cena posted to Twitter calling for young WWE fans to come to NBC’s Today taping on Tuesday morning in New York City:

So @TODAYshow is calling ALL #kids @WWEUniverse to 30 Rock tomorrow at 7am for something HUGE! U think u know #RAW #SDLive @WWE C U There! — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 23, 2017

– Tyler Breeze took to Twitter ans asked if fans “still watch Raw,” to which Sami Zayn replied:

@MmmGorgeous Yeah, a few million people do every week. — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 23, 2017

– Here’s a new Total Divas bonus clip with The Bella family walking the red carpet at the ESPY Awards: