WWE News: Tyson Kid Thanks Fans, John Cena Plans to Make The Most of The Time He Has Left

July 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Tyson Kidd posted the following on Twitter, thanking fans for their birthday wishes…

– Here is a clip from last night’s episode of Talking Smack, featuring John Cena discussing that he knows the end of his career is coming. He plans to make the most of the time he has left, and that makes him a very dangerous man to the other superstars. He feels he has a lot left, can still go and will show he’s still the best.

