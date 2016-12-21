wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyson Kidd Doesn’t Watch 205 Live, NXT Main Event Highlights

December 21, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tyson Kidd noted on Twitter in response to a fan question that he doesn’t watch 205 Live, posting:

– Here the highlight video from tonight’s NXT main event, with Bobby Roode winning a shot to face Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT by defeating Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match:

