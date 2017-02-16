wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyson Kidd Endorses Ryback Product, Best of Raw & SD 2016 DVD Preview

February 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Tyson Kidd posted to Twitter endorsing Ryback’s “Feed Me More” supplements:

– Here is a video courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network previewing WWE’s Best of Raw and Smackdown 2016 DVD set, which will be hosted by Jerry Lawler and releases next week:

