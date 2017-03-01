– The Wrestling Observer reports that independent promotions may still end up airing on the WWE Network despite no deal being announced yet. The site says that the deals for UK promotions to air on the Network are still on the table despite the fact Vince McMahon has changed his mind on the situation several times. The current word is that the delay has to do with WWE telling ICW to get all of its trademark and music situations in order.

It is also conceivable that WWE plans to announce their weekly UK television series before they announce their ICW deal.

– Scott Stanford is taking some time away from his duties with PIX 11 News in New York due to an ankle injury. Stanford posted some pics to his Twitter account noting the injury:

– Xavier Woods posted a Happy Birthday message to Big E, who is celebrating his thirty-first birthday, on UpUpDownDown: