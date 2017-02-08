wrestling / News

WWE News: UK Title Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From This Week

February 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT that Tyler Bate will defend the WWE UK Championship on next week’s NXT. Bate will defend the title against Trent Seven. You can see a preview of it below:

– Here are the highlights from this week’s NXT including Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival and No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger vs. SAnitY and Bobby Roode’s Championship celebration:

