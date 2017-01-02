– WWE has confirmed that Undertaker and Shean Michaels will be appearing on Raw next week in New Orleans. Michaels will likely be promoting his new film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone and both are expected to promote the Royal Rumble.

As noted yesterday, WWE is set to hold WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans so they may announce that next week, although that is not confirmed as of yet.

– Here are some highlights and Fallout from Monday’s Raw including Sami Zayn being stretchered out of the arena after his match with Braun Strowman, Goldberg’s appearance in the main event segment, the promo for Emmalina’s return and more: