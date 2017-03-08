– Apollo Crews has joined Mojo Rawley as the first announced participants in the third annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

– According to WWE.com, Dean Ambrose leapt out of the ambulance transporting himself to the hospital after Baron Corbin attacked him and, while coughing up blood, ran back toward the arena. No, really, that’s what the storyline update claims. You can see the full report below from the site:

Following an attack by Baron Corbin during tonight’s SmackDown LIVE, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose was taken to a local medical facility with bruised and potentially broken ribs.

UPDATE (10:15 p.m. ET): While en route to the medical facility, Ambrose reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and started heading back to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on foot. Stay with WWE.com for more on this developing story.

In a brutal backstage assault, Corbin attacked the champion with a steel pipe and crushed him under a forklift. Ambrose reportedly had difficulty breathing, and rumors indicate that he was coughing up blood.