– Paige took to Twitter today and noted that she’s getting a check-up done on her neck following the surgery that she underwent this year. The WWE star has been out of action since last summer. PWInsider reports that it is believed she is still on target to return during the summer. You can see her post below, as well as one of NXT star Liv Morgan telling her to “hurry up and come back,” to which she responds:

@RealPaigeWWE Goooooood luck !!!!!!! Hurry and come back — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 10, 2017

– Triple H took to Twitter to thank his coaches Joe DeFranco, Durlan Castro and Dave Palumbo for helping get him in shape for WrestleMania 33: