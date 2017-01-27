wrestling / News

WWE News: Update on Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE Documentary, Slow Motion Video From Smackdown

January 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– James Delow of the UK’s Gorilla Nation podcast had been working on a documentary about the WWE women’s revolution, to air on Channel 4 in the UK. WWE announced today that Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE can now be viewed worldwide on Channel 4’s website or at this link

– Here is slow motion video of Mojo Rawley from this week’s SmackDown…

