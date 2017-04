– Miz, Maryse, Carmella and Alexa Bliss will be on tonight’s episode of WWE’s Ride Along.

– According to Squared Circle Sirens, Davi Kavita, a student at The Great Khali’s wrestling school in India, will get a WWE tryout this month. She is a former police officer, MMA champion and powerlifter, winning a gold medal at the South Asian Games back in February.