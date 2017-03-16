– Jonathan Coachman revealed that there was no WWE Over the Top Rope segment this week due to the winter weather in the Northeast. Coachman also revealed that there will be “WrestleMania-heavy” programming over the next few weeks. ESPN will be covering WrestleMania weekend.

– Here is the WWE & NXT weekend schedule of live events…

* NXT tonight in Ocala, FL.

* NXT tomorrow in Gainesville, FL

* Raw Friday in Syracuse, NY.

* Smackdown Saturday in Albany, NY.

* Raw Saturday in Allentown, PA.

* Smackdown Sunday in Amherst, MA.

* Raw Sunday in Hershey, PA .

* Smackdown Monday in Worcester, MA.