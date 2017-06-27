– The Los Angeles 3:16 t-shirts that WWE were selling last night are part of a new trend to sell shirts with the 3:16 slogan in different markets, similar to what they do with the Suplex City shirts. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– Here is a WWE Raw fall out video, featuring the Ball family commenting on their Raw appearance last night…

Lavar: “I think it was a fun experience, it was my first time ever on RAW and it’s probably the best,” LaVar said. “The Miz has got a lot of energy with him and it was fun out there.”

Lonzo: “The atmosphere was crazy,” Lonzo added. “I haven’t really seen something like that before, and I’d definitely be open to doing it again.”