– Here are the quarterfinal matches for the WWE UK Championship tournament, which continues tomorrow on the WWE Network:

*Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

*Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

*Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell

*Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners

Only EIGHT competitors remain…

ONE will be crowned @WWEUK Champion TOMORROW at 8 PM GMT/3 PM ET on @WWENetwork! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/alPKFbjwRh — WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 14, 2017

– WWE has released more clips from first round matches, including Wolfgang hitting a moonsault and Mark Andrews showing off his high-flying skills against Dan Maloney.

– WWE has a poll on Twitter asking fans what they thought of the first round of the tournament. As of this writing, 62% voted thumbs up and 38% voted thumbs down. You can find out what Larry Csonka thought of it by clicking here for his official report.