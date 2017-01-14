wrestling / News

WWE News: Updated Brackets For UK Championship Tournament, Fans Polled On First Round, More Clips From First Round Matches

January 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Here are the quarterfinal matches for the WWE UK Championship tournament, which continues tomorrow on the WWE Network:

*Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin
*Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang
*Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell
*Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners

– WWE has released more clips from first round matches, including Wolfgang hitting a moonsault and Mark Andrews showing off his high-flying skills against Dan Maloney.

– WWE has a poll on Twitter asking fans what they thought of the first round of the tournament. As of this writing, 62% voted thumbs up and 38% voted thumbs down. You can find out what Larry Csonka thought of it by clicking here for his official report.

