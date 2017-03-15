wrestling / News
WWE News: Updated Post-WrestleMania Raw House Show Card, Mini-Tryout Set For This Week
March 15, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE.com posted an article about a mini-tryout taking place this week in Orlando. The tryout featured former developmental star Wes Brisco, Olympian Jaime Espinal and several international prospects.
– Here is the updated card for Raw’s house show in Providence, Rhode Island on April 14th:
* WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: New Day vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson
* Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe
* Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax
* Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal
* Austin Aries vs. Neville – WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match