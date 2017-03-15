– WWE.com posted an article about a mini-tryout taking place this week in Orlando. The tryout featured former developmental star Wes Brisco, Olympian Jaime Espinal and several international prospects.

– Here is the updated card for Raw’s house show in Providence, Rhode Island on April 14th:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: New Day vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson

* Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

* Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax

* Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal

* Austin Aries vs. Neville – WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match