WWE News: Video of Enzo & Cass in Germany, Ric & Charlotte Flair Book Up For Pre-Sale
February 24, 2017
– WWE Publishing now has the “Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte” book for pre-sale
Woooooo! You can now pre-order Second Nature from any top retailer by going to: https://t.co/0sWIQ3wFb9@RicFlairNatrBoy @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/a44eEPmNsD
— WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) February 22, 2017
– WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore and Big Cass doing their promos at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Dusseldorf, Germany…