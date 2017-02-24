wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Enzo & Cass in Germany, Ric & Charlotte Flair Book Up For Pre-Sale

February 24, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– WWE Publishing now has the “Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte” book for pre-sale

– WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore and Big Cass doing their promos at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Dusseldorf, Germany…

