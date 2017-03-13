– Beth Phoenix spoke with the Citizen-Times about her WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. Phoenix talked about initially joining WWE and how her goals changed, saying, “With my career I knew I wanted to work for WWE. There was no other company that I wanted to work for. I took my career incrementally/ I wanted to get hired; that’s all I wanted, was to get one paycheck from WWE. Then I wanted to have a TV match, then a match against the champion, then I wanted to be champion. When I retired (in October 2012), it was in the back of my mind that maybe I had accomplished enough to be recognized, but I sure wasn’t certain and it didn’t take away from how much I cherished my career.”

– Here is video of AJ Styles confronting Shane McMahon at the WWE house show yesterday in Madison Square Garden: