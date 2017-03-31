– Here is video of Bayley with Scott Hall showing off her Razor Ramon jacket at WrestleMania Axxess:

– WWE held a WrestleMania 33 Pro-Am Golf Tournament on Friday and you can see some photos and videos from the event:

💪🏼Took lessons from the finest @TimBurkeGolf on the @wwe golf outing had the BEST TIME OF MY LIFE! 💪🏼 on my day #flexfriday #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/0nBgMkZf9T — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 31, 2017