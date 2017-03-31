wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Bayley Showing Off Razor Ramon Jacket, Stars at The WrestleMania Pro-Am Golf Tournament
– Here is video of Bayley with Scott Hall showing off her Razor Ramon jacket at WrestleMania Axxess:
– WWE held a WrestleMania 33 Pro-Am Golf Tournament on Friday and you can see some photos and videos from the event:
💪🏼⛳️Follow my #snapchat for such a fun golf outting @wwe had ! I hope you enjoy it too #flexfriday @GolfChannel #wwe #wrestlemania ⛳️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/w5DGX8z30A
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 31, 2017
Contrast of style & a slight height differential.First golf then #wrestlemania2017 @RealCurtisAxel @WWEFandango Morning Drive tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xkMo4DcgwV
— Chantel McCabe (@ChantelMcCabeGC) March 31, 2017
💪🏼Took lessons from the finest @TimBurkeGolf on the @wwe golf outing had the BEST TIME OF MY LIFE! 💪🏼 on my day #flexfriday #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/0nBgMkZf9T
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 31, 2017
Some of your favorite superstars are taking part in their own #Wrestlemania Pro-Am Tournament! @RitzCarlton pic.twitter.com/E0Ju5LhNPS
— WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2017