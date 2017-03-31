wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Bayley Showing Off Razor Ramon Jacket, Stars at The WrestleMania Pro-Am Golf Tournament

March 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is video of Bayley with Scott Hall showing off her Razor Ramon jacket at WrestleMania Axxess:

– WWE held a WrestleMania 33 Pro-Am Golf Tournament on Friday and you can see some photos and videos from the event:

article topics :

Bayley, WrestleMania 33, WrestleMania Axxess, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading