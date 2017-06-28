wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Chris Jericho’s Entrance in Singapore, Mojo Rawley Back Training After Smackdown Loss

June 28, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is a video of Chris Jericho’s entrance at today’s WWE live event in Singapore.

– Mojo Rawley posted the following to Twitter, noting that he was back training at the WWE Performance Center after last night’s loss to the Usos…

