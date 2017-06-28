wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Chris Jericho’s Entrance in Singapore, Mojo Rawley Back Training After Smackdown Loss
June 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a video of Chris Jericho’s entrance at today’s WWE live event in Singapore.
– Mojo Rawley posted the following to Twitter, noting that he was back training at the WWE Performance Center after last night’s loss to the Usos…
Fresh off the redeye flight. No sleep. Straight to the @WWEPerformCtr. I didn't like how last night went. Not gonna complain, I'm gonna work pic.twitter.com/DcylFcL873
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 28, 2017