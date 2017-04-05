wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Drew McIntyre’s NXT Debut, Takeover Dark Match Airs Tonight, NXT Twitter Poll

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The match between Oney Lorcan vs. El Vagabundo (Elias Samson) match that went down ahead of WWE NXT Takeover: Orlando on Saturday aired tonight on NXT. You can see our full report of the episode here. Lorcan unmasked Samson and defeated him, after which he was forced out of the building by security.

– 64% of fans gave this week’s episode of NXT a Thumbs Up with 2,661 votes as seen in the below Twitter poll:

– Main Event Radio posted video of Drew McIntyre’s debut at tonight’s taping. You can hear his new theme song in it:

