– Natalya talked with People.com about her diet and exercises as she prepares for WrestleMania 33, as well as how the women on Smackdown are all good friends.

“While we’re in the ring we’re all fierce competitors, everyone wants to win, but behind the curtain we’re all friends. There’s a little dance that we do — myself, Alexia Bliss, and Carmela — any time that Mickie James’ music comes on, and it really gets us going before the match. I call us the Three Disgruntled Blondes. It just loosens you up and makes you laugh.”

– Cedric Alexander spoke with Charlotte Magazine about his storyline where he was romantically into Alicia Fox and how the entire thing was funny to him.

“It’s funny, because I had joked around for years that if I were to ever have a fake romance with one of the ladies on the roster it would’ve been Alicia Fox. It was a joke. I didn’t think much of it … And yeah, it happened. It was awkward for a while, but we eventually came to understanding that it’s work, it’s not real, we’re not really dating.”

– Here’s a video of an emotional Diamond Dallas Page after his WWE Hall of Fame induction, talking about his relationship with Dusty Rhodes and how Rhodes led him to greatness.