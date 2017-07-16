wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Goldberg From 2003, NXT Ref Shares Workout Pic
July 16, 2017
– NXT referee Drake Wuertz shared a pic on Twitter from his CrossFit workout, which led to Drew McIntyre applauding his work:
Thank you @CrossFit Amped-Capitol Hill for a great pre-show workout. Fired up for #NXTSeattle! #HardBodyRef #CrossFit #TapOut #NXT #WWE pic.twitter.com/SVognrVUqQ
— Drake Wuertz (@WWEDrakeWuertz) July 15, 2017
Considering the schedule the referees keep & are still able to find the time to put the work in, there is no excuse #NXTPortland pic.twitter.com/vs4lTbTacq
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 15, 2017
– WWE posted the following Goldberg video from his 2003 run with the company. The video features the WWE Hall of Famer taking out La Resistance with a spear and a Jackhammer: