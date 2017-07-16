wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Goldberg From 2003, NXT Ref Shares Workout Pic

July 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– NXT referee Drake Wuertz shared a pic on Twitter from his CrossFit workout, which led to Drew McIntyre applauding his work:

– WWE posted the following Goldberg video from his 2003 run with the company. The video features the WWE Hall of Famer taking out La Resistance with a spear and a Jackhammer:

