– Below is a video of Kassius Ohno’s surprise entrance at NXT TakeOver: Orlando tonight. Ohno replaced the “injured” No Way Jose to team with Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong & Ruby Riot against SAnitY for their eight-man tag team match. This match marked Ohno’s NXT TakeOver debut.

– Cathey Kelley revealed in a new video that NXT Superstar Killian Dain of SAnitY will take part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal set for WrestleMania 33 tomorrow. You can check out the video below.

– Below are some new videos from tonight’s TakeOver: Orlando event. The videos include highlights from the tag team title match, the eight-person tag team match, and Ember Moon’s entrance for her women’s title match with Asuka.