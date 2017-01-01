wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Kevin Owens’ Entrance for Boston Event, Zack Ryder Celebrates New Year’s Eve With Emma
January 1, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE released the following video, showing Kevin Owens’ at a recent house show in Boston. The video shows him dumping a Christmas penguin decoration off the stage during the entrance.
Sorry, but your @WWE #UniversalChampion @FightOwensFight has NO time for photo ops! #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/6g61jWbDGO
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2017
– Zack Ryder released another photo on his Instagram account, showing him and his girlfriend, WWE Superstar Emma, celebrating for New Year’s Eve. You can check out the photo below