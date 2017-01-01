wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Kevin Owens’ Entrance for Boston Event, Zack Ryder Celebrates New Year’s Eve With Emma

January 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released the following video, showing Kevin Owens’ at a recent house show in Boston. The video shows him dumping a Christmas penguin decoration off the stage during the entrance.

– Zack Ryder released another photo on his Instagram account, showing him and his girlfriend, WWE Superstar Emma, celebrating for New Year’s Eve. You can check out the photo below

