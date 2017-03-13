wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar, Owens Comments on Loss, Nikki Strips Down to Her Calvins

March 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE released part of the Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar match to their YouTube channel. You can check out the video below:

– Owens took to Twitter to comment on his loss, posting:

– Here is the latest Bella Twins video, with Nikki stripping down to her “Calvins” following John Cena’s Kids Choice Awards hosting gig:

