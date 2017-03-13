wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar, Owens Comments on Loss, Nikki Strips Down to Her Calvins
March 13, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE released part of the Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar match to their YouTube channel. You can check out the video below:
– Owens took to Twitter to comment on his loss, posting:
The match didn't go my way but I see half of the Smackdown crew wrestles in a shirt now. Nice to see how many guys I've inspired over there!
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 12, 2017
– Here is the latest Bella Twins video, with Nikki stripping down to her “Calvins” following John Cena’s Kids Choice Awards hosting gig: