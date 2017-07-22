wrestling / News

WWE News: Video Of Lana’s Bikini Photo Shoot, WWE Looks At Underrated Attitude Era Stars, Latest John Cena Training Video

July 22, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– John Cena has posted a new training video online. It shows that Cena is rusty after a busy schedule.

– WWE has posted a new video with a collage of photos from Lana’s recent bikini photoshoot.

WWE.com has a gallery of the twenty most underrated Attitude Era superstars, including Steve Blackman, Ivory, D’lo Brown, Big Boss Man, Dean Malenko, Ken Shamrock and more.

