– John Cena has posted a new training video online. It shows that Cena is rusty after a busy schedule.

– WWE has posted a new video with a collage of photos from Lana’s recent bikini photoshoot.

– WWE.com has a gallery of the twenty most underrated Attitude Era superstars, including Steve Blackman, Ivory, D’lo Brown, Big Boss Man, Dean Malenko, Ken Shamrock and more.