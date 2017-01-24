wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Natalya Fighting Nikki Bella, Raw After WM DVD Release Date, McMahon Congratulates Cena

January 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling DVD Network reports that the WrestleMania Monday Is RAW DVD is set to release on March 21st. The set, which looks at the Raws after WrestleMania, is switching places with the Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living DVD which now hits on April 4th.

– WWE posted the following video of Natalya and Nikki Bella brawling before tonight’s Smackdown:

– Vince McMahon congratulated John Cena on being named the host of the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, posting to Twitter:

