WWE News: Video of Natalya Fighting Nikki Bella, Raw After WM DVD Release Date, McMahon Congratulates Cena
– Wrestling DVD Network reports that the WrestleMania Monday Is RAW DVD is set to release on March 21st. The set, which looks at the Raws after WrestleMania, is switching places with the Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living DVD which now hits on April 4th.
– WWE posted the following video of Natalya and Nikki Bella brawling before tonight’s Smackdown:
EXCLUSIVE: @NatbyNature was extremely quick to stir things up upon Nikki @BellaTwins' arrival at @Huntington_Ctr for #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/PzlfbNkqOl
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017
– Vince McMahon congratulated John Cena on being named the host of the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, posting to Twitter:
Congratulations to @JohnCena on being chosen to host the @NickelodeonTV 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards. #KCA2017 pic.twitter.com/tFXCdsiOgc
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 24, 2017