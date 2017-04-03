– Here are John Cena and Nikki Bella sharing a moment together backstage at WrestleMania 33 after the two beat The Miz and Maryse and Cena proposed to Nikki.

– Here is a video of the Strike Fighters Squadron 204 and Fighter Squadron Composite 12 talking about the experience of flying over the Orlando Citrus Bowl during “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania 33.

– James Ellsworth made his WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 33, accompanying Carmella to the ring for the SmackDown Women’s Title Six-Pack Challenge. He tweeted the following about the experience.

The greatest of dreams for me just came true, the feeling you get walking down the ramp at #WrestleMania is unexplainable thank you @WWE — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 3, 2017

– Killian Dain had a brief exchange on Twitter with Fit Finlay following his performance in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

Beyond humbled by your messages. Proud to represent my country, Sanity and all the fantastic people of @WWENXT at #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/OZhmnOeJYT — Killian Dain (@KillianDain) April 2, 2017

@WWE #wrestlemania33 great to see @KillianDain make an impression Belfast represented and on the map again ! — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 2, 2017