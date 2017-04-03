wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Nikki & Cena Backstage Sharing A Moment, Ellsworth & Killian Dain Tweet About WM33, Fighter Squadron Video

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here are John Cena and Nikki Bella sharing a moment together backstage at WrestleMania 33 after the two beat The Miz and Maryse and Cena proposed to Nikki.

– Here is a video of the Strike Fighters Squadron 204 and Fighter Squadron Composite 12 talking about the experience of flying over the Orlando Citrus Bowl during “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania 33.

– James Ellsworth made his WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 33, accompanying Carmella to the ring for the SmackDown Women’s Title Six-Pack Challenge. He tweeted the following about the experience.

– Killian Dain had a brief exchange on Twitter with Fit Finlay following his performance in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

article topics :

James Ellsworth, John Cena, Killian Dain, Nikki Bella, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading