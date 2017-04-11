wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Olympic Medalist at Tryouts, Stock Ticks Down

April 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $21.83, down $0.16 (0.73%) from the previous close. It’s the lowest closing price for the stock since March 23rd.

– WWE posted video of Puerto Rican freestyle wrestler Jaime Espinal attending the recent tryouts at the WWE Performance Center. Espinal was a silver medalist at the 2012 Summer Games and became the first Olympic wrestling medalist for Puerto Rico.

article topics :

Jamie Espinal, WWE, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading