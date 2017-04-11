wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Olympic Medalist at Tryouts, Stock Ticks Down
April 11, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE stock closed at $21.83, down $0.16 (0.73%) from the previous close. It’s the lowest closing price for the stock since March 23rd.
– WWE posted video of Puerto Rican freestyle wrestler Jaime Espinal attending the recent tryouts at the WWE Performance Center. Espinal was a silver medalist at the 2012 Summer Games and became the first Olympic wrestling medalist for Puerto Rico.
How did @WWE pave the way for #JaimeEspinal to compete in the 2012 Summer Games? Hear it from the Olympic medalist himself! @WWEPerformCtr pic.twitter.com/F1VTpM0fHW
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017