– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who the best male superstar of 2016 is. The results are, as of this writing:

AJ Styles: 37%

Roman Reigns: 15%

Dean Ambrose: 12%

Finn Bálor: 7%

John Cena: 7%

Seth Rollins: 7%

Shinsuke Nakamura: 3%

Brock Lesnar: 2%

Chris Jericho: 2%

Kevin Owens: 2%

Bray Wyatt: 1%

Braun Strowman: 1%

Cesaro: 1%

Dolph Ziggler: 1%

The Miz: 1%

Rusev: 0%

– A fan posted video of Kevin Owens at this week’s house show in Brooklyn. Owens was talking about his match against Roman Reigns scheduled for that night and said that they would have a United States champion to be proud of. He taunts an old man, calling him “grandpa” and said if he didn’t like it, it wouldn’t matter because he’d be dead in five years:

– Here is Santino Marella speaking with Hannibal TV about working with Donald Trump while doing the Santina gimmick. Santino says that Trump was professional and described the experience as “neither good or bad”: