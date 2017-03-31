– WWE has released a new video of Cathy Kelley recapping the unveiling at the Ric Flair statue at WrestleMania Axxess this week. Charlotte was there with her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, for the event.

– Dean Ambrose, Daniel Bryan, Alicia Fox, and Samoa Joe appeared at a special Make-A-Wish event for Wish Kids this week at Dave & Buster’s in Orlando. You can check out a photo and a video of the event below.

Dean & Daniel Bryan are introduced for a special @daveandbusters #MakeAWish signing! @makeawishamerica – WWE Instagram Video pic.twitter.com/ntgnxZbJPI — Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 30, 2017

– WWE.com has revealed that WWE and Snapchat have partnered up to launch a WrestleMania-themed WWE show, which will be exclusive to the Snapchat app. The show will be fast-paced and hosted by Cathy Kelley, with exclusive comments from top WWE personalities. The show is accessible on Snapchat by downloading the app. It will be available until Monday at 6AM.