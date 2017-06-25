– Here is video of Seth Rollins coming out to be a surprise opponent for Jinder Mahal at Saturday night’s house show in Vancouver, B.C. Rollins won the match via DQ after the Singh Brothers interfered, then fought them off and put Mahal through a table:

– Hideo Itami and Chris Jericho posted on social media promoting their match during Raw’s Japan tour. The two are facing off at the first of the two shows, which take place on June 30th and July 1st in Tokyo: