WWE News: Video of Rousey at Mae Young Classic, Bayley Helps Sasha Banks Watch Tournament

July 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following video of Ronda Rousey arriving at the WWE Mae Young Classic taping on Thursday, which you can see below. Rousey was there to support her fellow Horsewoman Shayna Bazsler as she competes in the tournament:

– Sasha Banks is on a promotion tour of Australia and New Zealand, but was able to watch the action from the Mae Young Classic tapings as you can see below:

