WWE News: Video of Rugby Star at Performance Center, NFL Stars Set For UpUpDownDown, Paige & El Patron Attending Event

January 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Xavier Woods noted on his Twitter account that he filmed content for UpUpDownDown with NFL Pro Bowl players.

– Paige also took to Twitter that she and Alberto El Patron attended a Noche de Heroes event in Mexico City on Thursday, where he will be honored for his “contribution to Mexico”:

– Here is video of former rugby star Earl Crabtree at the WWE Performance Center for a recent tour. Crabtree’s uncle was Big Daddy, a wrestling legend in the UK:

