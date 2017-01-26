– Xavier Woods noted on his Twitter account that he filmed content for UpUpDownDown with NFL Pro Bowl players.

– Paige also took to Twitter that she and Alberto El Patron attended a Noche de Heroes event in Mexico City on Thursday, where he will be honored for his “contribution to Mexico”:

My babe gets a hero award for his contribution to Mexico. My modern day super hero. Couldn't be prouder to support him tomorrow. @VivaDelRio pic.twitter.com/PUloUNf0Wf — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

Award time with my love. Time to get him that hero award. Congrats my love. 😘💍@VivaDelRio pic.twitter.com/BGd22d81Qr — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 27, 2017

– Here is video of former rugby star Earl Crabtree at the WWE Performance Center for a recent tour. Crabtree’s uncle was Big Daddy, a wrestling legend in the UK: