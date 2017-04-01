– WWE has announced that Cathy Kelley will go live on Facebook tonight following NXT Takeover: Orlando with Shawn Michaels.

– WWE released the following promos for NXT Takeover, including hype videos for The Authors of Pain vs. The Revival vs. DIY, Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black’s debut against Andrade “Cien” Almas:

– Here is video from WWE’s Facebook page of SAnitY attacking No Way Jose at WrestleMania Axxess. Jose was stretchered out after the attack: