wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Senator Ribbing Triple H, Tozawa Making 205 Live Debut Next Week

January 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Sportscenter

– Here is video of Cory Booker ribbing Triple H during Linda McMahon’s confirmation hearing in front of the Senate for her appointment to head the Small Business Association. Booker jokes that Stephanie McMahon looks more intimidating than Triple H and challenges Triple H to a trip to the Senate gym:

– WWE announced that Akira Tozawa will making his WWE 205 Live debut next week:

article topics :

205 Live, Akira Tozawa, Linda McMahon, Triple H, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading