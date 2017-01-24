wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Senator Ribbing Triple H, Tozawa Making 205 Live Debut Next Week
January 24, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is video of Cory Booker ribbing Triple H during Linda McMahon’s confirmation hearing in front of the Senate for her appointment to head the Small Business Association. Booker jokes that Stephanie McMahon looks more intimidating than Triple H and challenges Triple H to a trip to the Senate gym:
– WWE announced that Akira Tozawa will making his WWE 205 Live debut next week:
Get ready!! @TozawaAkira arrives NEXT WEEK on @WWE205Live on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/8ktfZcAv2X
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017