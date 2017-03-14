– Here is video of Seth Rollins returning to WWE TV to save Mick Foley from Triple H. Rollins and Triple H went at it for a few minutes as WWE sets up their potential WrestleMania 33 match.

– Here is a RAW Fallout video of Seth Rollins being cheered as he leaves the ring after being taken out by Triple H. The video shows Rollins struggling, falling to the floor, but getting back up and heading to the back, as well as Mick Foley being helped to the back.