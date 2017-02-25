– WWE.com released a video of the 50 Greatest Tag Team Names Ever. The tag teams included Demolition, The Two-Man Power Trip, The Brainbusters, The Outsiders, and The Vaudevillains. You can check out the full list and gallery at the above link.

– Tye Dillinger led a birthday celebration for former NXT world champion Shinsuke Nakamura at last night’s NXT house show. You can check out a video clip of the celebration and the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to Nakamura below.