– WWE posted the following highlight video from 205 Live of Austin Aries in his debut on the show against Tony Nese:

– The company also posted highlights from AJ Styles confronting Shane McMahon on Talking Smack after losing to Randy Orton and missing out on his chance at the main event of WrestleMania. AJ is rumored to be possibly facing Shane at the PPV:

– Here is slow motion video from WWE SmackDown’s main event, with Orton beating Styles: