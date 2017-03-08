wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Styles Confronting Shane, Aries Makes 205 Live Debut, SD Main Event in Slo-Mo
– WWE posted the following highlight video from 205 Live of Austin Aries in his debut on the show against Tony Nese:
.@AustinAries made an impressive in-ring debut on #205Live vs. The #PremierAthlete @TonyNese on @WWENetwork! #ADouble pic.twitter.com/KEeXcKaacv
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017
– The company also posted highlights from AJ Styles confronting Shane McMahon on Talking Smack after losing to Randy Orton and missing out on his chance at the main event of WrestleMania. AJ is rumored to be possibly facing Shane at the PPV:
BREAKING NEWS: @AJStylesOrg confronted @shanemcmahon after #SDLive! See the chaos on #TalkingSmack following @WWE205Live on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/NAGCoLFj44
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017
– Here is slow motion video from WWE SmackDown’s main event, with Orton beating Styles: