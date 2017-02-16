wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Terron Beckham at Tryouts, Dawson & Gotch Praise Wesley Blake

February 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following video of Terron Beckham, the cousin of New York Giants player Odell Beckham, at the recent WWE tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando:

– Scott Dawson and Simon Gotch praised NXT star Wesley Blake on Twitter, as you can see below. Black responded to the praise, as did Tyson Kidd:

