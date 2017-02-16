– WWE posted the following video of Terron Beckham, the cousin of New York Giants player Odell Beckham, at the recent WWE tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando:

– Scott Dawson and Simon Gotch praised NXT star Wesley Blake on Twitter, as you can see below. Black responded to the praise, as did Tyson Kidd:

When told that @WWE was offering me a contract after my tryout, "Are you signing @TheWWEBlake?" was my first question. Hell of a guy/talent. — Simon Gotch (@GotchStyleWWE) February 16, 2017

This was 1st thing you told me when we started at the PC. I appreciate it! https://t.co/QFGnvYmyvD — Beautiful Blake (@TheWWEBlake) February 16, 2017