WWE News: Video of Tye Dillinger On Talking Smack, Mojo Rawley Training Video, Slow Motion Videos for Nakamura & Dillinger Debuts

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Tye Dillinger made his main roster debut on Smackdown, beating Curt Hawkins, and discussed his debut on Talking Smack (check out our full Talking Smack report). He got emotional, saying his debut has been 15 years in the making and thanked Shane McMahon. He said he is going to keep the momentum from his debut going no matter where he ends up in the Superstar Shakeup next week.

– Mojo Rawley tweeted out the following video of him working out at the WWE Performance Center following his Andre the Giant Battle Royal win at WrestleMania 33.

– Here are slow motion videos of Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger’s Smackdown debuts.

Mojo Rawley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger, Jeremy Thomas

