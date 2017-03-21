– Here is video of Undertaker’s appearance during the main event of Raw per the WWE Twitter account:

– Raw got a 48% “Thumbs Up” from fans in WWE’s Twitter poll this week with 4,759 votes:

What did you think of tonight's #RAW? — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017

– Here is this week’s Raw Fallout video featuring Kevin Owens. Owens said that Chris Jericho was right to “expose” Owens, because everyone got to see the real Owens tonight in the man who laid Jericho out in the ring. Owens said that while he was a Jericho fan, the guys who truly inspired him were Steve Austin, The Rock and Triple HJericho was just a guy he liked and that everyone watching at WrestleMania will be disturbed by what he does to Jericho: