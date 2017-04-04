– Nikki Bella released a new video on The Bella Twins YouTube channel offering a closer look at her new engagement ring from John Cena. You can check out the video below.

– WWE has released a new fan poll asking which appearance at which post-WrestleMania 33 Raw appearance was the most surprising. 33 percent of fans voted for the return of Finn Balor. 33 percent also voted for Kurt Angle’s return to TV. And 23 percent voted for the debut of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

– Emma posted the following tweet on her return to Raw last night.