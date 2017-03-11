– WWEShop.com is offering a sale on some new WWE merchandise.

– WWE released the following video on Finn Balor’s return to the ring at last night’s Raw house show in Buffalo, New York. Balor took part in a six-man tag team match, teaming with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn against Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. You can check out the video below. Additionally, WWE.com has an article on his return, and Balor said after the match, “See you soon,” hinting at his return to TV.

Balor is also scheduled to appear at WWE’s event tonight in Toronto, and the upcoming March 26 event in White Plains, New York.