– Triple H and Finn Balor will be returning to action this weekend for a pair of Raw live events. Both stars are scheduled for tonight’s live event in Buffalo, NY and Saturday’s show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Triple H posted the following midnight workout video, showing that he’s getting in shape for his in ring return…

– WWE has posted a video, looking at 8 WrestleMania rematches that have happened. The list includes The Rock vs. John Cena, The Rock vs. Steve Austin (who had three matches), Triple H vs. The Undertaker (who also had three matches), The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna, Edge & Christian vs. The Hardyz vs. The Dudleys and Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant…