WWE News: Video Preview of Angle’s Bring It To The Table Interview, Next Episode Set, Video of Bray Wyatt’s MSG Promo

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here’s a video preview of Corey Graves’ interview with Kurt Angle from tonight’s WWE Bring It To the Table. Be sure to check out our full recap of the show.

– The next episode of WWE Bring It To The Table will be on March 30th from Orlando.

– Here is video of Bray Wyatt cutting a promo after beating John Cena at WWE’s Madison Square Garden show in New York.

