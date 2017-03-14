– Here’s a video preview of Corey Graves’ interview with Kurt Angle from tonight’s WWE Bring It To the Table. Be sure to check out our full recap of the show.

What was it like for @RealKurtAngle to meet with @VinceMcMahon once again for the first time in 11 years? #BringItToTheTable @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/UU97Afbc6S — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017

– The next episode of WWE Bring It To The Table will be on March 30th from Orlando.

– Here is video of Bray Wyatt cutting a promo after beating John Cena at WWE’s Madison Square Garden show in New York.