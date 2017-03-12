– WWE released a new video of Hideo Itami to NXT at last night’s NXT house show in Orlando, Florida. In the video, Itami went after Riddick Moss, the man who claimed credit for injuring Itami in October. You can check out the clip below.

– Sheamus is set for a Cricket Wireless appearance tomorrow (March 13) from 11AM to 1PM local time. He will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store in Madison Heights, Michigan on 48 E 14 Mile Road.

– WWE released a gallery of its top 25 Instagram photos of the week. Some of the top picks included Bayley pictured with The Rock, Corey Graves and Kurt Angle, and more.