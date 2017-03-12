wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Released for Hideo Itami’s NXT Return, Sheamus Set for Cricket Wireless Appearance, and This Week’s Top 25 Instagram Photos
– WWE released a new video of Hideo Itami to NXT at last night’s NXT house show in Orlando, Florida. In the video, Itami went after Riddick Moss, the man who claimed credit for injuring Itami in October. You can check out the clip below.
– Sheamus is set for a Cricket Wireless appearance tomorrow (March 13) from 11AM to 1PM local time. He will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store in Madison Heights, Michigan on 48 E 14 Mile Road.
– WWE released a gallery of its top 25 Instagram photos of the week. Some of the top picks included Bayley pictured with The Rock, Corey Graves and Kurt Angle, and more.
Backstage at WWE events turn into cool special moments with superstars sharing very kind/inspiring words about how my career has inspired theirs. Grateful for their words. Great to meet (finally) The Champ herself, @itsmebayley. WWE life is a HARD life, and for the women superstars, it can be even harder. Mad respect and luv I have for them in this male dominated world. You're doing great Bayley! No substitute for hard work, so keep working hard and above all else have fun. And by fun, I mean when it's time to "do the honors" and drop the title, do like I did and look at Triple H, laugh and say "F*ck that noise, I ain't doing that bullshit tonight" and then walk away. Then come back with a big smile, give him a hug and say "Cool what's the finish?" #HaveFun 🤙🏾