– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has updated his Twitter, commenting on the passing of Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele, who passed away last night. You can read McMahon’s tribute to Steel below.

George Steele was only an animal in the ring. He was one of the truly nice men in the world. #RIP pic.twitter.com/uOvnlztlOs — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 17, 2017

– The Bella Twins released a new video on their YouTube channel. According to Bella and Brie, they were in LA this week to film something special. They also said they’ve been working with Lilly Singh from YouTube recently. You can check out their new video in the player below.

– WWE’s stock closed today with a 0.14 percent increase. The stock closed at $22.14 per share. The high was $22.14, and the low was $21.82.